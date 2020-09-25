Strong Wool Action Group appoints executive officer

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 14:20

The Strong Wool Action Group has made rapid progress with the appointment of an experienced Executive Officer and a first meeting with the wider wool sector to lay out its vision for strong wool.

International wool industry marketer Andy Caughey has been appointed as the Executive Officer for the Strong Wool Action Group.

Mr Caughey has been involved in the wool sector in New Zealand and internationally since 1988. In 2011 he founded Armadillo Merino, a global company specializing in advanced next-to-skin clothing for tactical operators and professionals operating in high risk environments.

The group’s Chair Rob Hewett said Mr Caughey’s deep understanding of the wool market and business track record is a significant asset for the group.

"Andy brings commercial skills and experience to the group. In Andy we have a leader that spans consumer branding and innovation as well as knowledge of what lies behind the farm gate. It’s an ideal mix of skills and experience relevant to what we need."

The Group also held its first meeting with interested processors and exporters in the wool sector.

"It was a chance to take others through what we see as an opportunity to help galvanize the strong wool sector. We covered how we intend to approach the recommendations in the Wool Industry Project Action Group report.

"Collaboration and alignment with a wider vision for the food and fibre sector will be central to the Group’s success and we talked through how we plan to align with the Primary Sector Council’s Te Taiao vision for the sector as well," Mr Hewett said.

"Getting in front of people who are invested in our sector, to lay out our intentions at this stage is important. We want to take as many people as possible along with us so that we can create sustainable value for the strong wool sector, but we also need to move quickly. The strong wool industry is in a state of disarray and in need of consumer-focused change at scale."