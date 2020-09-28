FarmIQ appoints Chief Executive Officer

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 09:51

FarmIQ is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Noble in the role of Chief Executive Officer, starting in late September 2020.

Mr Noble is an experienced strategic and operational leader. He is a strong all-rounder with a background in a range of areas such as digital, software-as-a-service, niche market, management consulting, advisory, and project management. His most recent role was as the Client Services Director at Fujitsu New Zealand.

FarmIQ’s Chairman John Quirk says, "Mr Noble is a customer-orientated New Zealand business leader with an entrepreneurial spirit and solutions-focused approach. Will has demonstrated he can transform organisations to achieve growth in complex environments through a focus on innovation, customers and his team. He is motivated to drive sustainability, innovation and efficiency in business - three strengths that we believe can create real value at this important time for New Zealand agriculture as it grapples with information platforms and farmer productivity."

Over the past 25 years, Mr Noble has amassed a wealth of local and international experience; leading a number of large and diverse business divisions across industries such as IT, digital media, telecommunications, professional services and project management.

Mr Noble says, "I’m looking forward to supporting our highly capable team to build on the tremendous foundations FarmIQ has established over 10 years serving New Zealand pastoral farmers". He continued, "Our business intelligence platform informs better decision making inside the farm gate - I’m excited to be joining the FarmIQ team at a positive inflection point for the primary sector and Agri-tech in New Zealand."