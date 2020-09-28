BreastScreen Auckland terminates contract with MoH

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 10:34

BreastScreen Auckland Ltd (BSAL) has made the difficult decision to terminate its contract with the Ministry of Health (MoH).

For 21 years, BSAL has run a leading high-performing, safe and responsive breastscreening programme in the Auckland area.

"It’s a sad day for the women of Auckland, our team of dedicated staff and ourbusiness," said BSAL Managing Director John Harman. "Our staff have been committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of women in Auckland and they are deeply disappointed Breastscreen Auckland will no longer be able to provide our high-quality service."

BSAL despite its best efforts, has been unable to attain a long-term contract with the MoH that would allow the women of Auckland to continue to access BSAL’s high quality and safe service.

"Our priority right now is to support our loyal and talented employees through this unsettling time," said Mr Harman.

BSAL announced the contract termination to its 49 staff last week and is currently consulting with all employees affected.

The contract ends on 28 February 2021.