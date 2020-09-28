Education sector lifts August job numbers - Stats NZ

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 10:47

Job numbers rose in August 2020, largely due to a rise in filled jobs in education and training, Stats NZ said today.

"Filled jobs increased across the education sector as a new term and semester began without COVID restrictions," economic statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

"Much of the first half of the school and academic year was hampered by COVID-19, and it may be that filled jobs were down because of this, particularly for jobs outside of core teaching staff."

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

Education sector lifts August job numbers

Employment indicators: August 2020.