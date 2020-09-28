Aktive appoints Kaihautu Kotui

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 13:01

Aktive has appointed Manu Pihama as KaihautÅ« KÅtui - MÄori Partnership Manager.

Dr Sarah Sandley, Chief Executive, Aktive says the appointment strengthens important aspects of the organisation’s Treaty Partnership and aligns with its long-term strategic priority "Partnering with MÄori."

"Manu will lead He Oranga Poutama, an initiative that supports MÄori wellbeing through sport and recreation; and co-design and implement innovative approaches to ensuring equitable participation in sport and recreation for MÄori," says Dr Sandley.

"Initial areas of focus for this role will be to review and finalise Aktive’s four year "partnering with MÄori" plan and review our diversity and inclusion work programme with the Auckland University of Technology and the SuperDiversity Institute."

The KaihautÅ« KÅtui - MÄori Partnership Manager appointment comes on the back of Aktive receiving the Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award in the 2020 New Zealand Sport and Recreation Awards for its work in developing strategic priorities to keep pace with the way Auckland is changing and becoming more diverse.

Mr Pihama is of Tainui, Patuharakeke (and Dutch) descent, and joins Aktive from KPMG where he is Manager - Management Consulting. He has worked at Auckland Council, the Ministry of Social Development and Te Puni KÅkiri - Ministry for MÄori Development. Mr Pihama also has significant connections into organisations and across South Auckland local boards and has been a Board Member of the Åtara Health Charitable Trust.

Aktive is a charitable trust that has been established to make Auckland the world’s most active city. A key strategic partner of Sport NZ, Auckland Council and major grant makers and funders, Aktive invests more than $11m per annum in a range of delivery partners, organisations and projects that will get more people recreating and playing sport in Auckland, with focuses on young people and identified communities.