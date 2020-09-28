'Are Media marks new era for Australasia's leading content and experiences company'

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 17:11

Are Media has launched today, the new name for Australasia’s leading premium content and experiences company, formerly Bauer Media.

Are is a representation of being present, a quiet confidence that reflects the position as the market leader with a rich heritage in storytelling. The key foundations of Audience, Reach and Engagement are also reflected in the word Are.

A new ‘Be Captivated’ brand positioning has also been unveiled, recognising how Are Media’s audiences savor and soak up its attention-holding content and experiences across beauty, fashion, homes, food, motoring, industry, entertainment and lifestyle.

Brendon Hill, CEO of Are Media AU NZ, said: "With new ownership and a new identity comes a refreshed and reinvigorated focus, one which embraces our existing strengths while allowing us to innovate and move into new areas.

"We will continue to deliver captivating, premium magazine content and experiences across print, digital, books, rewards, events and TV, connecting six in ten Australian women and almost half of all New Zealanders with commercial partners each year.

The new visual identity communicates a leaning in, a joining up with the central strength of the letter R, anchoring the connection between audience and engagement with our brands and advertisers".

The rebrand is the culmination of an employee-led initiative and marks an important new era for the business which has included the relaunch of iconic local New Zealand titles New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, NZ Listener, Woman’s Day, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Your Home and Garden, and Air New Zealand’s award-winning magazine Kia Ora.

Hill added: "Today commences a new chapter for our business. I want to thank the entire team for their collaboration in developing our new identity and for their ongoing passion and dedication to Are Media."