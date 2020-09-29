Appointment of Pharmaceutical Society's National Executive - PSNZ

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 10:00

At its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 24 September 2020, the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand amended its rules to allow the appointment of the president of NgÄ Kaitiaki o Te Puna RongoÄ (the MÄori Pharmacists’ Association) to its National Executive, in addition to the seven elected members.

The Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand is the professional, membership-based association representing over 4,000 pharmacists in New Zealand. The MÄori Pharmacists’ Association is a group who represent MÄori professionals in the pharmacy sector, guided by MÄori principles and values.

Ian McMichael, president of the Society says, "We believe that we can’t look to address equity issues unless we look at our obligations under the Treaty of Waitangi and accept MÄori in a full partnership role."

NgÄ Kaitiaki o Te Puna RongoÄ president, Kevin Pewhairangi says, "The MÄori Pharmacists’ Association is committed to improving health outcomes for MÄori and we are delighted that the Pharmaceutical Society is partnering with us on this."

Mr Pewhairangi, a pharmacist at Horouta Pharmacy in Gisborne, is already involved in running cultural competency training for the Society to help members increase their knowledge of MÄori tikanga (culture) and its application to pharmacy practice.

"This is a huge milestone for our association and a sector leading movement made by the Pharmaceutical Society," says Mr Pewhairangi.

"For health equity to occur there must be genuine engagement and dedication to the cause. The Pharmaceutical Society are showing other stakeholders that in order to improve the sector's response to health inequities and put in genuine work to improve the poor health status of MÄori, it must not only be from the frontline, but also from the top down - this being stakeholder governance groups,"

"Partnership is an underutilised tool that has the potential to make the difference when all other methods have fallen short."