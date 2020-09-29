BSA upholds complaint from Owairaka activist that RNZ item misrepresented her views

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 10:53

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has upheld a complaint from environmental activist Lisa Prager that an RNZ Checkpoint item misrepresented her position and was unfair to her.

The Checkpoint item summarised the complainant’s submission at a WaitematÄ local board public meeting, which concerned ongoing discussions about, and protests opposing, the felling of mature exotic trees to make way for the planting of natives on Åwairaka Mt Albert.

The item reported that "the sparks continued to fly when activist Lisa Prager described how she had claimed mana whenua status in her bid to save the trees but now regrets the move. [One] board member… refused to thank Ms Prager for her submission because, she said, her comments were ‘a bit racist’."

The Authority viewed Ms Prager’s full submission online, and agreed that the use of the word ‘regrets’ did not accurately reflect her view expressed at the meeting: "...I retire any claim to being mana whenua whatsoever. But I have no regrets in standing up and initiating the conversation across this country..."

The Authority also agreed the manner in which the complainant’s views were reported had the potential to adversely affect her reputation and dignity, particularly when broadcast alongside the suggestion that her submission was ‘a bit racist’ and without any comment from the complainant or an opportunity to mitigate potential unfairness to her.

The broadcast did include audio of Ms Prager’s brief, heat-of-the-moment response to the "racist" claim at the meeting, but the Authority said this was insufficient given the seriousness of the accusation and because it did not respond to the misrepresentation of her overall position.

The Authority ordered the broadcaster to pay a contribution of $1,818 towards the complainant’s legal costs but otherwise considered publication of the decision was sufficient to address the breach.