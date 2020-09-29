TLC appoints local Future Director

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 13:06

In early August The Lines Company (TLC) began their search for a local candidate to mentor through the Institute of Directors (IoD) Future Directors programme. Over thirty applications were received from candidates with a wide variety of business and community backgrounds.

Board chair Mark Darrow said the strength of candidates was "very strong."

"We were delighted with the response. The calibre of candidates made for a very impressive short list, which in turn made the selection challenging."

"The successful candidate was Chelsea Smith who manages a dairy farm in Otorohanga.

She has a lot to offer not only TLC, but the wider community. We were impressed with her mature approach to both business and the community, and we are delighted we can provide an opportunity to grow her governance skills."

Smith is the Operations Manager on a 900-cow farm at Honikiwi where she manages a team of staff, along with the day to day demands of the dairy operation. In addition, she is a Regional Leader for King Country Dairy Women’s Network, is a member of the Dairy Industry Awards Waikato committee, and is currently attending phase one of the Kellog Rural Leadership programme.

"To be given the opportunity to learn and grow in the Future Director role at TLC is amazing," said Smith.

"I’m passionate about the local community and rural business and want to add value.

Learning more about governance and the electricity sector will really boost what I can give back."

Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust (WESCT) chair, Peter Keeling, praised the Future Director initiative saying that it helped to bolster the talent within the network area.

"We’ve been very supportive of the move to grow a local director on the board of TLC."

"We know that the King Country region will benefit from a larger and more experienced pool of directors for the future. By helping to provide a significant local opportunity, I’m confident that they will continue to work within our network region, adding value back to their local communities."

"This is an outstanding opportunity not only for Chelsea, but also for future appointees who will benefit from the programme for many years to come."

As a Host Board, TLC are committed to growing a wider pool of skilled professionals to move into corporate governance roles by hosting them for 12-18 months. During their placement they will

gain first-hand experience operating at board level - and will be encouraged to bring fresh thinking and value to TLC, and the wider community.

Current TLC board members Mark Darrow (Chair), Andrew Johnson, Craig Richardson, Bella Takiari-Brame, and Simon Fleisher will welcome Chelsea at the next board meeting in October.