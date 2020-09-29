Trust announces new Directors for Pioneer Energy

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 13:41

Dr Don Elder and Tony Balfour have been appointed as Directors of Pioneer Energy Limited, at the Annual General Meeting held last Monday 21 September.

The appointment was announced by Linda Robertson, Chair of Central Lakes Trust, owner of Pioneer Energy.

Robertson says we are pleased to have secured two such highly qualified and experienced directors.

"Dr Elder has more than 30 years global governance and executive experience in the energy and environmental sector. He currently chairs the Canterbury Clinical Network, Alliance Leadership Team and the Family Help Trust, as well as directorships on four other boards.

"Tony is a globally experienced senior executive in a wide range of industries and categories with a strong track record of success, leading innovation and market/category development. Tony also holds directorships on The Warehouse Group Ltd, Wayfare Ltd (previously Real Journeys Ltd), Les Mills International.

"Don’s experience in the energy and environmental sector, coupled with Tony’s experience across various industries ensures Pioneer Energy has a diverse knowledge base across the board. Together they will prove extremely valuable to the Board of Pioneer Energy," she says.

Pioneer Energy has supplied renewable power to New Zealand business and communities for more than 80 years. They own and operate a diverse portfolio of energy assets, products and investments throughout New Zealand.

Incoming Pioneer Energy chair, Rob Hewett, says, "We are delighted to welcome both Don and Tony onto our board. Through several strategic investment partnerships, Pioneer has access to a continued pipeline of growth opportunities. These growth opportunities will contribute to the development of a sustainable energy future for New Zealand," Hewett says. "It’s important we equip the board with the skills to take us into the future."

Dr Elder says, "Pioneer is a company I've long admired in the energy sector for quietly and competently building a significant diverse portfolio of well-performing assets. I'm looking forward to joining the Board and working with the team, to get the best results for the Trust and the Central Otago community."

Mr Balfour says, "I'm excited to be joining the Board of Pioneer. I see it as one of NZ's most innovative energy companies, and the fact that its success helps support exciting regional projects and people is incredibly motivating for me. It's a brilliant business model for delivering innovative energy solutions while helping the local community. What could be better than that?"

Pioneer have recently commenced the construction of New Zealand’s first anaerobic digestive system, a joint venture development with Ecogas Supplies Ltd. Once completed food waste will be processed through an anaerobic digestion plant, which as part of an integrated waste management system, reduces the emission of landfill gas to the atmosphere, and produces gas, electricity, CO2 for use in glass houses, and digestate used as fertiliser and soil enhancer.

The new board appointments fill vacancies resulting from the resignation of Dr Nicola Crauford, recently appointed chair for the Electricity Authority, and long-standing board member of 13 years and chair for the past seven, Stuart Heal.

"We would like to thank both Dr Crauford and Stuart Heal for their service with the company. In particular Stuart who has not only provided years of outstanding service to Pioneer Energy, but for his strategic leadership throughout his tenure, in particular as chair over the last seven years. We look forward to his continued contributions as chair on Pulse Energy Ltd," Mr Hewett says.

Pioneer Energy own 49% of Pulse Energy Limited total.