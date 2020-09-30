A great young workforce thanks to the Taskforce - council

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 08:39

The Mayoral Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) has been a huge collaborative success for local businesses and the youth of Hurunui District.

Hurunui District Council has been successful in securing up to $500,000 of funding from Central Government with the Ministry of Social Development, to build working relationships between local businesses and youths (aged between 18-24) who have been displaced from work due to COVID-19.

HDC Project leader Chris King said one major part of the success story so far since its conception in mid-August, has been connecting with local farmers in their bid to manage their Nassella Tussock control programme.

"It’s two-fold. These youths are putting in a good day’s work while gaining skills and confidence, and the farmers are getting assistance with a necessary but time consuming annual job."

He is very grateful to the local businesses who responded positively about MTFJ, as he has also established placements with Waghorn Builders, Nor Wester Café, Bee Buzz Apiaries, White Lily Hairdressers, GVT Landlines and JP Morgan Contracting.

"Local businesses receive funding from this grant to assist with work gear, help with travel, support in training, or anything else that makes the transition back into the workforce easier for these young ones."

Mayor Marie Black had a great afternoon on the hills in Greta Valley grubbing some Nassella Tussock last week, which took her back down her own memory lane to when she was a child in the Hurunui.

"This initiative is just wonderful. Wholesome work like this provides the foundation for these youths to put their best foot forward and prove to themselves and those they are working for, that they have skills and drive that will benefit our District."

There is still funding available for local businesses and youths. Please contact Chris King, (contact details below) if you would like to know more.