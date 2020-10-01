Joint New Zealand-Singapore research programmes results announced - MBIE

|
[ login or create an account ]
8 projects have been selected for New Zealand's 2 joint research programmes with Singapore on Data Science and Future Foods. MBIE's funding commitment for these projects totals almost $23 million (excluding GST) over 3 years, and represents New Zealand's largest ever single investment in a bilateral science programme.
This investment will contribute to the overarching objective of accelerating the development of data science and future foods capabilities in both countries and will support collaboration between a wide range of New Zealand research institutes and leading Singapore researchers across agreed joint priority areas of health, natural language processing, 3D temporal-spatial sensing of the environment, and non-animal food proteins.
These projects represent a major deliverable from the science and innovation stream of the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership signed by the 2 countries' Prime Ministers last year.
Further details about the projects and research programmes overall are available on the following webpages:
Catalyst: Strategic - NZ-Singapore Data Science Research Programme
Catalyst: Strategic - NZ-Singapore Future Foods Research Programme
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice