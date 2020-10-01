Joint New Zealand-Singapore research programmes results announced - MBIE

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 10:00

8 projects have been selected for New Zealand's 2 joint research programmes with Singapore on Data Science and Future Foods. MBIE's funding commitment for these projects totals almost $23 million (excluding GST) over 3 years, and represents New Zealand's largest ever single investment in a bilateral science programme.

This investment will contribute to the overarching objective of accelerating the development of data science and future foods capabilities in both countries and will support collaboration between a wide range of New Zealand research institutes and leading Singapore researchers across agreed joint priority areas of health, natural language processing, 3D temporal-spatial sensing of the environment, and non-animal food proteins.

These projects represent a major deliverable from the science and innovation stream of the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership signed by the 2 countries' Prime Ministers last year.

