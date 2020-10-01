Orchard for sale on stunning private peninsula - Colliers

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 11:07

A stunning waterfront orchard is for sale on its own private peninsula of Matakana Island, offering a unique mix of lifestyle, horticulture and tourism potential only a short boat trip from Tauranga.

Opureora Orchard is a truly one-of-a-kind property located on 10ha of land at the southwestern edge of the island, overlooking the sparkling waters of Tauranga Harbour.

It boasts a 5.35ha kiwifruit orchard, 100 early producing avocado trees and a comfortable three-bedroomresidence, all within only 200m of the local ferry landing.

Jeff Barbour, Rural and Lifestyle Sales Specialist at Colliers International, says it is a unique property with abundant potential.

"This is a chance to acquire a private holiday bolthole, an idyllic family home that blends lifestyle with income, or a productive horticulture asset with underutilised tourism upside.

"Located across three titles of absolute waterfront land on its own peninsula, the property benefits from an accommodating climate, great soils and early harvest characteristics.

"Opureora Orchard’s understated residence features three bedrooms plus an office, making it ideal as either a comfortable family home or a cosy weekender to be enjoyed as time permits.

"A quick stroll will find you swimming or fishing from the beach by your front lawn, while you will never tire of evenings on the deck gazing across the sparkling waters of Tauranga Barbour to the city and The Mount beyond.

"This private beach lifestyle is balanced with easy access to services, with Omokoroa village but a short trip away via frequent services from a local barge operation.

"Opureora Orchard also has excellent tourism potential, which the current owners have dipped into by hosting weddings and other events in a marquee setup. There is scope for further development, given Tauranga’s limited range of diverse and unique event locations.

"No matter your plans, Opureora Orchard’s unique mix of lifestyle and income in an idyllic island location, so close to the city and services, is rarely to be found."

The freehold property at 18 Opureora Road, Matakana Island, is for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Wednesday 21 October, unless it is sold earlier.

Brad Barbour of Colliers says Matakana Island is a roughly 20km-long, thin stretch of land between Tauranga Harbour and the Pacific Ocean.

"It is the largest coastal island in the Bay of Plenty but is sparsely inhabited with a small population of locals.

"The land is split between sheltered orchards and farmland on the southern harbour side, and thick pine forests on the northern ocean side, which is popular with keen surfers.

"Matakana’s established kiwifruit and avocado orchards take advantage of the island’s close proximity to labour, reliable barge transport and post-harvest facilities.

"Recently, industry and joint venture operations have seen an increase in orchard developments of the profitable Gold 3 kiwifruit cultivar on the island."

Opureora Orchard has a planted area of 5.35ha of Hayward ‘green’ kiwifruit, comprising 4.64ha of productive vines and 0.71ha of young vines.

The land and climate make it suitable for licenced variety conversion to Gold 3 or the new ‘red’ variety, providing the option to increase returns. Extra income is also provided by 100 early-producing avocado trees.

The orchard is of an easy to manage, flat contour with new pergola and assembly structures throughout.

Infrastructure includes a deep water bore with irrigation system and a large shed with a harvest loadout area.

The 210sq m residence was built in the 1990s. It comprises a single-level home with three bedrooms, three toilets, one bathroom, an office, and an open plan kitchen, dining and living area. It is heated by two freestanding fireplaces.

The property is very close to the boat ramp and jetty, which provides vehicle and passenger ferry services to Omokoroa. This makes it easy to transport fruit and provides good access for the owners, staff, family, friends and tourists.