Australian health and lifestyle company, Happy Healthy You expands into NZ

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 13:51

Australian health and lifestyle company, Happy Healthy You, is today announcing its expansion into New Zealand with the opening of a new distribution warehouse which will reduce shipping times and help more New Zealanders manage their health and wellbeing.

The company which is co-founded by author and naturopath Jeff Butterworth and three-time Olympian, Lisa Curry, already has a loyal New Zealand customer base which is growing by hundreds every Month and now the new warehouse allows for Happy Healthy You to better service these customers.

"2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, however we are seeing more of our community in New Zealand using this time to reflect on their own wellbeing and deciding to make it a priority," said Jeff.

"With the growing demand for lifestyle support, supplements, weight loss products and hormonal therapies, this expansion will help ensure our New Zealand customers receive support and products much quicker as well as allow more locals to utilise our services, clinics and products to help them lead a healthier lifestyle."

Having a New Zealand based warehouse ensures local customers will receive products in one to three days from placing their orders, compared to seven to 10 days when the products have to be shipped from Australia.

Happy Healthy You products are gaining traction in New Zealand with on average 12 orders made per day, which continues to grow,

"We believe everyone should be able to access quality health and wellbeing products, supplements and advice and by having a permanent warehouse in New Zealand, we want to demonstrate our commitment to our NZ based Happy Healthy You customers, ensuring they can access our product range and get their products when they need them," Jeff said.

"Expanding our operations during these times is certainly no easy feat, however we’re passionate about supporting our community in reaching their personal health goals and we’re proud to be able to make the healthy journey of our New Zealand community more convenient and accessible.

"In Australia, we have more than 300,000 members of our online Facebook group pages, which are designed to be a supportive environment for women to seek advice from our team of naturopaths, dietitians and wellbeing experts as well as to learn from and talk to each other, all as part of a safe, supportive community. We’d love to invite all of our customers and ladies interested in understanding more into our Facebook groups," Jeff said.

