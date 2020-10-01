New appointment at Mortgage Express

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 15:12

Mortgage Express is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Dawe, Mortgage Adviser based in Christchurch.

Prior to joining Mortgage Express, Stuart worked as an Authorised Financial Adviser at Kiwibank for 8 years, and brings a wealth of experience and expertise in funds management, financial planning, budgeting and investment services.

"I have a very personal and proactive approach coupled with excellent networking skills. This has enabled me to develop and maintain strong client relationships that focus on growing the business. After eight highly successful years with Kiwibank and Kiwi Wealth, I’m excited to take on a new challenge at Mortgage Express," said Stuart.

Passionate about helping his clients get onto or further up the property ladder, Stuart believes he has the know-how to help his clients define and achieve their property ownership goals.

"Securing a home loan can sometimes be daunting and I'm here to help simplify this process. Working with Mortgage Express, I have the support of a great team and access to a comprehensive panel of lenders to get you into the home you want."

General Manager of Mortgage Express New Zealand, David Gopperth said, "Stuart’s knowledge of the financial sector allows him to deliver a seamless customer-centric experience that goes beyond simply securing a mortgage for a client."

Stuart is based in Christchurch and will be assisting clients with advice for home loans, first home buyers, and property investments.