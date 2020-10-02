Established vineyard in Marlborough’s renowned Rapaura area - Colliers

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 10:00

A large and established vineyard at the heart of Marlborough’s internationally recognised wine region is for sale in the tightly held Rapaura area.

Located on 80.9ha of fertile Wairau Plains soil, the vineyard at 131 Cravens Road is superbly located in an area renowned for high yields and consistent production of premium quality fruit.

It is planted with 59ha of sauvignon blanc, which has produced an average of 18 tonnes of grapes per hectare over the past six years, along with 13.7ha of pinot gris.

More than half the property is covered by a grape supply agreement until after the 2021 harvest, while the remainder is free of supply agreements, allowing immediate access to the crop.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market the property for sale by tender closing at 12pm on Wednesday 4 November.

Rural Specialist Andy Poswillo of Colliers Blenheim says the vineyard will appeal to a wide variety of purchasers, from contract growers through to wineries seeking their own grape supply.

"Seldom do opportunities of this scale and location become available in the highly desirable and internationally renowned Marlborough region," says Poswillo.

"The property is surrounded by several highly regarded vineyards in the tightly held Rapaura area, which is recognised for its excellent yields and favourable growing conditions.

"It is also superbly located only 10km from Blenheim’s CBD, allowing easy access to labour and viticulture services.

"A full operational and management contract is available, making the vineyard a hassle-free investment with income.

"There is also an opportunity for an owner-occupier to manage the vineyard, drawing on income from the existing grape supply agreement while planning their next move.

"With so much potential in such a renowned and productive area, this is an opportunity not to be missed."

The property comprises an 80.9ha site over two titles, with 72.7ha of vineyard canopy supported by a range of sheds and outbuildings.

The well-maintained improvements include a four-bay shed, an office with breakroom facilities, a chemical storage facility, a pump shed and a washdown pad.

The main 144sq m shed is made up of two enclosed bays and two open bays. The vineyard was initially developed in 2003 with 2.4m between each north-to-south row, and 1.8m between plants. Since then, 10.5ha of pinot gris vines have been top grafted in 2012.

All of the pinot vines and 31ha of the sauvignon vines are covered by a grape supply agreement to Constellation Brands NZ, which concludes after the upcoming 2021 harvest. The remaining 28ha of sauvignon is free of supply agreements.

The vineyard is irrigated by automated dripline in 12 zones. Water is drawn from a bore that has consent for up to 1,595cu m per day.

The soil is predominantly fertile Wairau series loams and alluviums along with Grovetown alluviums with high moisture-holding capacity.

The property has annual fertiliser applications in conjunction with fertigation, banding and foliar applications.

The vineyard has been run from development by Berakah Vineyard Management (BVM), which provides full day to day operational and viticultural services.

BVM is locally owned and operated company with extensive industry knowledge and experience and a very good reputation for their management services.

The vineyard has been accredited by Sustainable Wine NZ. This sector-recognised process involves annual audits to strict criteria encompassing soil, vine, water, staff, spraying and environment management.