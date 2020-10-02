ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: Steady at a low level

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 10:02

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index was steady in September. The initial bounce out of lockdown has given way to wariness consistent with very subdued spending.

"Households remain very concerned about their economic futures. While spending bounced back strongly after the March-April lockdown, it was aided by a fiscal tailwind that is too expensive to be sustained," said ANZ Senior Economist Liz Kendall.

"Willingness to buy a major household item is the best spending indicator in the survey. It remains at levels consistent with recession. And that makes sense. New Zealand’s aggregate income prospects have taken a significant hit with the loss of tourism revenue.

"New Zealand is still in the early stages of navigating the complex impacts of COVID-19. Fiscal support has been crucial but needs to be wound back, and households are clearly concerned about the economic damage that will become evident as that occurs. The economy has a large hole looming where summer tourism income used to be. We’re poorer for a while, and need to consume a bit less. It seems people can see through the feel-good vibe from the interest-rate sensitive housing market. In the end, taking us all together, we can’t get rich selling houses to each other."

Turning to the detail:

- Consumer confidence was unchanged at 100.0 in September. It is well under its historical average of around 120, and around the 2009 average.

- The net proportion of households who think it’s a good time to buy a major household item improved 2 points but remains recessionary at -1%. A negative read here is consistent with our view that the vigorous post-lockdown bounce in retail spending was not sustainable.

- Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation fell 3 points to -2, its third consecutive fall. The wage subsidy scheme has been key for supporting housing incomes but is starting to roll off.

- A net 22% of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, down another 5 points.

- Despite everything, house price inflation expectations lifted again, up 0.6%pts to 3.4%. They dipped slightly in Wellington but rose elsewhere. They remain weakest in Canterbury, and strongest in the North Island outside of Wellington and Auckland.