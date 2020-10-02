'HYZON Motors signs MOU with WarpForge for SuperBus development'

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 11:00

Hydrogen mobility and clean energy company HYZON Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australian industrial technology company WarpForge for the development of a ‘SuperBus’.

Under the collaboration, HYZON will incorporate its core hydrogen fuel cell technology with WarpForge’s innovative composite material capabilities to deliver a new integrated bus shell that provides significant weight savings and ensures corresponding fuel savings. The SuperBus aims to realize longer driving ranges, reduced manufacturing costs, improved safety features and emission-free driving.

Development of the prototype SuperBus will take place at WarpForge’s facilities in Perth, Western Australia and is expected to start in 2021.

HYZON’s fuel cell technology enables hydrogen commercial mobility without compromizing on performance or cost.

Combining world-class fuel cell technology with leading-edge composite technology positions HYZON and WarpForge to disrupt many heavy mobility applications in the coming years as heavy vehicle and equipment operators seek out the optimum approach to decarbonizing these hard-to-abate activities.

Hydrogen is emerging as a crucial component of the future energy landscape, as it offers the only viable green solution for high-utilization commercial mobility. The global heavy transport and equipment sector is fast becoming a key target for the implementation of clean energy alternatives.

Craig Knight, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HYZON Motors, commented:

"We are excited to be collaborating with an innovator of WarpForge’s calibre and see this agreement as a first step in a long and fruitful partnership.

"This collaboration with WarpForge will allow HYZON to take hydrogen mobility to the next level, as we build on our stated strategy of accelerating the energy transition by deploying commercial vehivles with zero emissions with zero compromises."

Brian Maloney, Executive Chairman of WarpForge, said:

"We’re pleased to have secured this agreement with this pioneering group in global zero-emission mobility and look forward to developing this partnership as we collaborate on this exciting SuperBus vehicle.

"WarpForge shares HYZON’s vision for scientific innovation and is excited to develop some of our IP portfolio further to extract value for our stakeholders, creating value for the global mobility market."

HYZON Motors is a global supplier of hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, including heavy duty trucks, buses and coaches. Established as a spin-off from Singapore-headquartered Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, HYZON commercializes Horizon’s 17 years of fuel cell technology development for applications in the transportation sector.

Earlier this year, HYZON expanded existing operations by opening its new US headquarters and Engineering Center at the former General Motors fuel cell facility in Honeoye Falls, New York. HYZON also launched its European manufacturing plant in the Dutch city of Groningen with JV partner Holthausen Clean Technology.

With production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, HYZON expects to deliver several thousand fuel cell trucks and buses over the next three years. By the end of 2025, HYZON’s expected turn-key capacity will be more than 40,000 fuel cell vehicles annually.

Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group announced in August 2020 an agreement to purchase zero-emission buses from HYZON motors

WarpForge’s first products to market were light-weight trays offering increased payload and greater fuel efficiency. Source: WarpForge

About HYZON Motors ( www.hyzonmotors.com)

HYZON Motors is a US-headquartered hydrogen mobility and clean energy company that is accelerating the energy transition with a focus on decarbonizing commercial vehicles.

The Company is on a mission to decarbonize commercial mobility around the world and has established itself in locations where and when the clean energy markets have been growing, including USA, Europe, Asia and Australia.

HYZON supports the decarbonization imperative by focusing on renewable hydrogen for its vehicles, thereby achieving end to end decarbonization of mobility.

With global operations and reach, HYZON anticipates its novel zero-emission mobility model will expand in global markets over the next few years. Find out more at www.hyzonmotors.com

About WarpForge ( www.warpforge.com)

WarpForge is an industrial technology company that has developed ground-breaking manufacturing technology and an innovative alternative material to concrete, steel and timber that is stronger, lighter, cheaper and more importantly, intelligent.

WarpForge is executing a strategy to build a global network of digitally connected transportation, logistics and infrastructure products that allows for commercialization of our data technologies to communicate among our future manufactured products (trucks, buses, sea containers, rail carriages) and with existing communications networks. For more information on WarpForge, please email info@warpforge.com