'Ooooby is 10 years old, proving local resilience while forging global growth'

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 11:42

At a time when we all need a little good news, Ooooby, an NZ founded organic and sustainable food delivery company proves the power of local resilience while spreading its wings internationally.

A decade ago a big dream was set in motion on a very local scale. Ooooby (Out Of Our Own Backyards) was born out of the need for change post the 2008 financial crisis. A complete rethink of the food supply chain and the value, or lack thereof, that was being placed on how we produce and consume food.

10 years on and this spark of an idea has ignited into an international success story. By reinvigorating age-old principles around food, Ooooby is supporting local communities, highlighting the value of organically and sustainably grown food and championing the decentralisation of the supply chain.

Not only has this proven to work here in NZ, with long-standing and successful hubs operating in Auckland and Christchurch, but has also expanded across the ditch to Sydney Australia, as well as now branching out with a SaaS solution for food hubs across the UK. Ooooby has evolved into a sophisticated online software platform that has facilitated over half a million home deliveries and which now makes it easy for international independent food producers and box schemes to set up operations in their own area.

At Ooooby there is a belief that how people live, eat and interact are at the core of happy families and a healthy society, so this 10-year milestone and celebration could not be more timely. With the current global situation, many have again realised how important it is to be locally self sufficient. The food we eat is so intrinsically linked to our health, well being and is woven into the social fabric of our communities and cultures. By embracing this philosophy over the years, Ooooby has been privileged to be invited into thousands of

Kiwi homes and been a part of many a family memory created around a laughter-filled dinner table.

Home delivery of organic food is not a new idea. It’s been around for generations and no doubt it’ll be around for generations to come. The point though is that home delivery of organic food is entering a demand phase like never before and we should probably all be thinking about how to prepare.

Ooooby is looking forward to the next 10 years, with plans to connect even more local growers to families at home. Ooooby is a strong and proud Kiwi company and continues to bring joy and health to many people through delicious local produce and artisan goods, while at the same time sustainably creating a positive mark on the world we all share.