'CEDA and partners connecting local business and youth'

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 14:54

CEDA recently partnered with MyMahi to develop and grow connections between local business and youth. This partnership provides local businesses and industries the opportunity to highlight employment opportunities and future pathways in ManawatÅ« to schools and young people right across the country.

To date, there are already more than 140 schools and private training establishments in New Zealand utilising MyMahi, a digital platform that enables students to self-manage their learning, future pathways, and wellbeing. The development of a new business profile section will enable these users to identify local opportunities and set career and study goals to align with it.

"CEDA is excited about this partnership as it brings all the different parties together," says Sara Towers, CEDA’s Talent and Skills Manager. "Students and teachers are already using MyMahi but now they will be able to explore a range of opportunities ManawatÅ« businesses have to offer. We know that our rangatahi want a clearer line of sight for their future but are often unaware of what is in their own backyard or how they might get there - this helps to solve that by bringing everyone together - industry, business owners, teachers and students."

What is MyMahi?

MyMahi is a web-based digital tool for young people used by schools, tertiary education institutions and other organisations working with young people. The MyMahi app assists youth to set goals, discover strengths, manage their learning, plan their future pathways, and become ready for work while receiving appropriate career guidance. Students own and manage their profiles and take it with them on their journey through school and beyond.

CEDA and MyMahi Partnership

This partnership will enable 35 ManawatÅ« based businesses to create profiles on MyMahi for a reduced cost. The business profiles allow organisations to engage with learners and young people via the MyMahi digital platform, with each business also being highlighted in the app’s newsfeed.

Matt Webb, Commercial Director at MyMahi indicated that 70% of these learners leave school and enter straight into employment and they are always searching for reliable, relevant employment information. This platform gives employers a space to showcase career opportunities and pathways within industries, and to future proof their talent pool. "Businesses can use this platform to build brand awareness and to list job opportunities daily, unlike one-off publications or careers expos," Webb elaborates.

Te Puni KÅkiri Cadetship Programme CEDA are also working with MyMahi to fill five positions in Te Puni KÅkiri (TPK) Cadetship programme. The programme is designed to support MÄori employees to achieve their full potential in the workplace.

The Cadetship allows MÄori employees to undertake training to upskill or develop themselves at any level, any age, and in any industry. For this partnership, MyMahi will work alongside the employee and their employer, providing mentorship and advice throughout the programme.

Criteria for cadetship

Available to a MÄori employee or business owner Currently employed or operating a business in ManawatÅ«

Must have the desire to upskill or undertake further training Any age, industry or level of upskilling will be considered

CEDA encourages any business that wishes to learn more about the TPK Cadetship programme or MyMahi, including those wanting to purchase a business profile, to get in touch with Talent and Skills Senior, Kristi Atkins, Kristi.atkins@ceda.nz.