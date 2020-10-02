Dole NZ and MG launches the "Good Bunch" programme

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 15:55

MG and Dole launch the "Good Bunch" to donate a regular supply of bananas to The Salvation Army foodbanks.

The Salvation Army partners, MG Marketing (MG) and Dole New Zealand Ltd (Dole), have launched the "Good Bunch" programme which will donate 48,000 bananas annually to foodbanks throughout the country.

The partnership will see cartons of Dole bananas donated to local foodbanks through MG’s national network of nine branches every week.

MG, New Zealand’s leading wholesale grower-cooperative, and Dole, one of the world's largest producer of fruit, have joined forces to deliver a national initiative.

Aside from donating highly nutritious bananas, a major benefit of the partnership is the link created between local foodbanks, MG branches and local growers, with the Good Bunch programme providing a platform from which to build upon.

"The Salvation Army foodbanks are a lifeline for New Zealand’s most vulnerable and at MG we are acutely aware that now, more than ever, the demand for their services is on the rise," said MG GM of Communications and Sustainability, Ellery Tappin.

"By working in partnership with Dole and The Salvation Army we are pleased we can contribute to those in need in our communities and are also keen to grow this model to provide a wider range of fresh fruit and vegetables in the future."

"Dole is proud to launch this initiative as it aligns with our global objectives to work with our global network of partners to make a real and measurable impact in the communities they operate within," said Kamilla Camilo Senior Marketing Manager, Dole New Zealand.

"We have recently launched our Dole Promise, and an important part of this programme is our commitment to help make healthy food accessible to people who need it."

The Dole Promise is a global company initiative that aims to increase access to sustainable nutrition, and decrease food waste, packaging waste and carbon emissions for the benefit of its stakeholders, employees, customers, and the planet.

"We are grateful to MG and Dole for their generosity, which will enable The Salvation Army to fight hunger on an even more meaningful level by providing a regular, ongoing supply of healthy produce to our network of foodbanks across the country," said The Salvation Army Community Ministries Director, Jono Bell.

"Having fresh, healthy options available to our foodbanks is so important and by all working together we can make a huge difference to the lives of Kiwis who are struggling."

"This is particularly important now, as a new wave of food demand is expected given the recent end of the wage subsidy and the Auckland region being at Alert Level Two, resulting in more in our communities needing support."