Westpac Franchise Summit 2020 - speaker and summit agenda release

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 16:04

Introducing Keynote Speaker - Jacqui Maguire - Clinical Psychologist

LEADING YOU WELL: Supporting health and wellbeing through COVID-19

The past seven months have presented us with challenge, uncertainty, time for pause and reflection. The way in which we have each responded and adapted has varied. Fearful, apprehensive, sad, angry and apathetic all within the ‘normal’ range of emotional reactions.

For some, this period has come with additional pressures (e.g financial, personal or family health, loss) and for others new opportunities and innovation. All franchisors have the additional focus and responsibility of fostering employee and franchisee wellbeing.

The established link between work and health can often mean leaders prioritise the wellbeing of their people before their own. This is especially prevalent during crises. Whilst this is admirable; leaders need to remember they require fuel in their own tanks and that their actions are closely followed by those they lead. Mental and emotional agility, compassion, collegiality, and hope all required to navigate this rapidly changing environment. Support yourself and your team to not only survive but thrive.

Jacqui Maguire's session will cover:

Common individual responses experienced when enduring challenge and uncertainty

How to identify these behavioural responses at work

Understand your role as leader in fostering resilience and wellbeing

Fostering personal and professional wellbeing and productivity

Finalised Agenda Release

We have made a few tweaks. Click here to view our finalised agenda.

Click here to view our Speaker Profiles, Panel and Round Table Topic Overview.

Additional Networking Session - Your Real Issues - We're Listening.

This is a new session we have introduced, set in a round table format for you with a facilitator at each table. Tables will be given 4 topical questions to chat amongst yourselves at the Round Table. The facilitator will take notes and FANZ will review these notes after the event to see how we can best support our members in 2021.

Concurrent Panel Session

Delegates will be able to choose which Panel they would like to attend out of the following:

New Requirements for Successful Franchise Field Management Panel

or

Understanding the New Franchisee Recruitment Journey Panel

Earlybird Rate available

Yes, that is right we have left the Earlybird rate available for members and we encourage you to book now, knowing that if COVID levels restrict a large gathering you will be fully refunded your ticket price. For Earlybird bookings click here.

What happens if COVID disrupts again?

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that all good plans need a backup! So, we have secured a reserve date for the Westpac Franchise Summit of Wednesday 9 December at the North Harbour Stadium. Be prepared and pencil this date in your diary just in case a COVID Level change disrupts the 12th of November event from going ahead.

This will be New Zealand’s 2020 Franchise Community Event of the year.

12 November 2020 9:00 am

--Prices quoted are exclusive of GST

Member Earlybird: $379

Member: $449

Non-Member: $579

Trade Space: $849

