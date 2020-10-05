CLT announce Nigel Latta Resilience Tour through Central Lakes

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 11:40

Central Lakes Trust in association with Pioneer Energy announce Nigel Latta’s community resilience tour through Central Lakes. "2020 has been a tough year, there is no doubt about it," says CLT chief executive, Susan Finlay. "Central Lakes as a region has perhaps done it especially tough."

"Our ability to recover readily from illness, depression, adversity and the like is a very fitting topic for this year. Supporting our community with some resilience building, can only be a good thing," she says.

"What better way to do that than to take some time out for an evening with Nigel Latta," says Finlay. Central Lakes Trust has been supporting the community for 20 years. Over $115 million has been returned to projects and organisations, big and small across the region. Ticket registrations commence online on 5 October, at www.eventbrite.co.nz. There are limited numbers, so it’s a first in, first-served basis, she says. Entry is a gold coin donation at the door, with all proceeds going to Volunteering South.

"Volunteering South were at the coal face of the region’s response to COVID-19, it seems only apt to return any proceeds to a group that were there for us all when we needed them most this year."

Gillian White, Volunteering South Central Lakes Manager says, "We are thrilled and humbled to have been selected to receive donations from Nigel Latta's series of talks in Central as there are so many potential worthy recipients. We are so grateful for this boost that is welcome both financially and also as a great morale booster for our team who work hard across the region to support and strengthen volunteering. To be recognised for that hard work is fantastic."

The tour commences after Labour Day, with an evening in Alexandra on the 27 October, then Lake Hawea on the 28th, and Arrowtown on the 30th. The series will be postponed if our alert level changes.