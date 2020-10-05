Register now for 'Climate Change and Business Conference'

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 16:50

11-12 November 2020 | Aotea Centre, Auckland

Now that Auckland is heading into Level 1, we are excited to confirm the 2020 Climate Change + Business Conference will take place at the Aotea Centre in just over 5 weeks!

Following the first lockdown, we revised the conference programme in light of the unique opportunity that the global and domestic pandemic recoveries present to accelerate climate action. As a result, we have a very full schedule with over 80 speakers and panellists confirmed, including former UNFCCC head and recently announced 2020 Hillary Laureate, Christiana Figueres, who will deliver our opening keynote address. Speaking to the Guardian in February, she said:

"This is the decade in which, contrary to everything humanity has experienced before, we have everything in our power. We have the capital, the technology, the policies. And we have the scientific knowledge to understand that we have to halve our emissions by 2030. So we are facing the most consequential fork in the road. If we continue as now, we are going to be irreparably going down a course of constant destruction, with much human pain and biodiversity loss. Or we can choose to go in the other direction, a path of reconstruction and regeneration, and at least diminish the negative impacts of climate change to something that is manageable. But we can only choose it this decade. Our parents did not have this choice, because they didn’t have the capital, technologies and understanding. And for our children, it will be too late. So this is the decade and we are the generation."

There is no time left for complacency. And this is particularly so as policy makers and business leaders design and implement their Covid-19 recovery plans. To this end, the Climate Change + Business Conference 2020 will focus on whether we are seizing the opportunity to pursue a green recovery, and how to overcome sector-specific challenges to accelerate our low emissions transition.

Don’t miss these critical conversations: see the full programme and register early to secure your space or to view the event online.

