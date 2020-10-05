'Baked treats fans unite to help raise $50,00 for Kiwi kids in need'

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 17:45

Despite having to close their doors for eight weeks earlier this year, Bakers Delight Franchisees across the country have committed to donate 100% of sales from every Fun Bun and Fun Bun 4-Pack sold over the next three weeks to KidsCan.

Franchisees acknowledge how difficult the year has been for the charity, with more children needing support and the cancellation of fundraising events, so from 8-28 October, with the help of their customers, they hope to raise $50,000. In its third year, the annual Bakers Delight and KidsCan campaign not only aims to raise funds for the charity but also raise awareness of the vital work they do.

KidsCan provides children affected by poverty the essentials such as food, socks, raincoats and hygiene products. These items help ensure kids are in the best position to attend school and participate in learning.

"The fallout from Covid-19 saw the cancellation of fundraising events for KidsCan - and also an increase in the kids needing our help. KidsCan is now feeding 10,000 more children a day than Term 1 and distributed over 200 tonnes of food last term. This year has been a tough year for many people and we appreciate the continued support provided by Bakers Delight and their customers," said Julie Chapman, Founder and CEO of KidsCan.

Over the past two years, Bakers Delight Franchisees and customers have raised over $80,000 for KidsCan, helping to give 46,000 kids nutritious food, sturdy shoes and cosy raincoats.

Bakers Delight country Manager Derek Raux is excited to see what Franchisees and customers can do for KidsCan after such a tough year.

"2020 has been extremely difficult year for many and despite having to close their doors earlier this year, our Franchisees can’t wait for the campaign to begin with the aim to raise $50,000 for KidsCan. Our bakeries are built on the foundation of creating close connections with the local community and giving back to those in need and through our partnership with KidsCan we are able to spread our signature delight on a national level," said Derek.

Customers can support the campaign by visiting their local Bakers Delight bakery and purchasing a delicious Fun Bun ($1.50 RRP) or four ($5.00 RRP) or by adding a donation on to their regular shop. Bakers Delight will be following strict hygiene practices and social distancing measures in store to maintain the health and safety of staff and customers.