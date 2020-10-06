'NEC NZ and JNCTN partnership brings together biometrics and digital credentials'

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 10:00

New Zealand based tech company JNCTN is strengthening its position as a trusted provider of digital credential management solutions, with the signing of a new partnership with global technology giant NEC New Zealand today. This follows NEC recognising JNCTN’s leadership in the global digital credential ecosystem.

The partnership agreement connects JNCTN to a global network of innovators through NEC’s expansive reach and existing customer relationships and means JNCTN can integrate cloud based solutions with NEC’s biometrics authentication technology and processes. This will provide tangible benefits for individuals, businesses and government clients who need verified information instantly.

Wayne Stemp, JNCTN’s Founder, says the partnership will help cement the company’s place in the global market.

"This is a fast moving sector and we’re particularly interested in what’s next for digital trust and the frameworks to support it like DIA’s Digital Identity Trust Framework. There is significant demand to provide people and businesses with accessible, secure and easy to use verified digital credentials," says Stemp.

"We are proud to partner with NEC to work together to provide a great, easy and secure user experience. We share the same focus as NEC on privacy and security and the partnership shows a vote of confidence from NEC in JNCTN’s credential management technologies."

NEC is a global leader, with proven expertise in biometrics and AI. Both companies have a shared drive to improve customer experiences, risk and compliance, and gain operational efficiencies.

"NEC is trusted by thousands of customers in more than 300 consolidated subsidiaries globally and has been operating in New Zealand for more than 30 years. The complimentary nature of our businesses means both companies will be stronger together and enhance customer outcomes. We are truly excited at the opportunity this partnership brings to New Zealand and organisations around the globe," says Neille Bonner, Managing Director for NEC New Zealand.

NEC is a multinational information technology and electronics company, founded in Japan more than a century ago. The 121-year-old company has deep market experience and an extensive history in leading cutting-edge technology.