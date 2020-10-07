Recruitment for Maori impact roles - ESR

Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 - 11:17

We are recruiting a team to build ESR’s pathway to increased engagement with MÄori communities. If you are passionate about strengthening MÄori engagement through science and research, we invite you to join us on our journey to create greater impact for MÄori.

We want to see impact for MÄori through MÄori engagement as an integral part of our ESR identity. To help us achieve this vision, we’re building a team to deliver MÄori-led, mÄtauranga-based, science supported solutions, advice and expertise. MÄori will take the lead on what they want to achieve, and ESR will follow, setting a path towards a future where more of Aotearoa’s science and research is facilitated by MÄori, for MÄori. This will harness the ingenuity of MÄtauranga MÄori (MÄori knowledge) and solve problems that strengthen Aotearoa’s health, safety and wellbeing.

To build our team, we’re looking for a MÄori Impact Coordinator, a MÄori Impact Project Manager, a Communications and Engagement Lead, and a Kaiputaiao Social Scientist to join us. If you are passionate about engaging with MÄori communities and eager to participate in an ambitious transformation project, get in touch with us today.

We recognise that this a journey. ESR has delivered some very successful science outcomes with MÄori. Let’s do more together.

Naku te rourou nau te rourou ka ora ai te iwi. With your basket and my basket the people will live.

MÄori Impact Coordinator

Would you like to contribute to strengthening communities and the environment through MÄtauranga MÄori? A unique new opportunity exists at ESR to join a team dedicated to achieving better health and environmental outcomes for MÄori. Read more here.

MÄori Impact - Project Manager

Are you passionate about engaging with MÄori communities? Eager to participate in an ambitious transformation project to achieve better health and environmental outcomes for MÄori? If this sounds like you, an exciting opportunity at ESR awaits. Read more here.

Communications and Engagement Lead - MÄori Impact

If you are a talented communicator who lives and breathes Te Ao MÄori, we have a position for you to join our team at ESR. As our Communications and Engagement Lead, you will help us grow our cultural capability through excellent engagement and communications, and to develop and implement smart strategies that bring us closer to our iwi partners. Read more here.

Kaiputaiao Social Scientist

We have an opportunity for an experienced Social Scientist to join our Social Systems team. If you have sound knowledge of applied policy research and experience in systems thinking methodologies, we want to hear from you. Read more here.