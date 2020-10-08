Tax Practitioners Board signs new MOU with CPA Australia

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 12:06

Today the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) has signed its first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a recognised tax agent association, CPA Australia.

TPB Chair, Mr Ian Klug AM, said the MOU highlights the TPB’s intention to work collaboratively with recognised professional associations to promote the integrity of the tax profession.

‘We are pleased that CPA Australia has joined us in signing the third MOU between a recognised professional association and the TPB,’ Mr Klug said.

‘These agreements are already proving most effective in promoting information exchange for the mutual benefit of both parties,’ he said.

‘They are also ensuring we are better able to track and monitor compliance with the Tax Agent Services Act 2009 including the Code of Professional Conduct.’

CPA Australia Chair, Ms Merran Kelsall FCPA, said: ‘This agreement facilitates proactive and timely information sharing on matters which may impact the activities and reputation of the accounting profession.’

‘By working cooperatively with the TPB, we are helping to enhance consumer protection and uphold the integrity of the profession,’ she said.

Ms Kelsall said CPA Australia has been working with Australian, New Zealand and international regulators and standard setting bodies throughout the year.

‘This is the first of a number of information sharing agreements CPA Australia will sign this year,’ she said.

‘CPA Australia has also agreed to sign MOUs with the Australian Taxation Office, Australian Restructuring Insolvency and Turnaround Association and New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority.’