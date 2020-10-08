Farmlands shareholder director elections

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 12:00

THREE CANDIDATES FOR FARMLANDS NORTH ISLAND DIRECTOR ELECTION

Farmlands shareholders in the North Island have three candidates vying for two seats at this year’s Director Election.

No election is required in the South Island, as Farmlands Chairman Rob Hewett, who retired by rotation, was re-elected to the Board of Directors unopposed.

As both available seats are for the North Island, only North Island shareholders are eligible to vote in this year’s Director Election. Voting is open from 15th October until 11th November and can be completed either online or via post.

Current Farmlands Director Warren Parker is seeking re-election and is joined on the ballot by fellow shareholder candidates Peter Ellis and Fenton Wilson.

As per the Society’s Rules, both Warren Parker and Nikki Davies-Colley retired by rotation from the Board of Directors. While Dr Parker is seeking re-election, Mrs Davies-Colley has decided to stand down from the Board.

This year’s Director Election is different to previous years, as the two available seats have two different tenures. This process was created to complete the re-organisation of the Farmlands Board of Directors, which was unanimously agreed by Farmlands shareholders at the 2018 AGM.

At the meeting, changes were voted for that adjusted the Board from 10 Directors to nine, with the make-up consisting of three Shareholder Directors from each Island, joined by three Independent Directors. To complete the re-structure, the candidate that receives the most votes at this year’s Director Election will join the Board for the 3-year term, while the candidate with the second most votes will join for a 2-year term.

On his re-election, Mr Hewett says he is looking forward to continuing to grow the co-operative’s influence in the primary sector to be first for New Zealand’s food and fibre inputs.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to represent shareholders on the Farmlands Board. We are confronted by unique challenges and our farmers and growers are critical to how quickly we can recover. I am looking forward to helping our co-operative navigate the complex legislative, environmental and economic issues that will shape how we farm into the next generation."

- North Island shareholders that are eligible to vote (those with 500 or more $1 shares) will receive a voting pack by email or post. Farmlands shareholders with queries on voting can contact the Returning Officer on 0800 666 047 or iro@electionz.com