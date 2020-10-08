'The Ascott Limited digitalises and streamlines operations with RMS Cloud's system'

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 12:30

The Ascott Limited, one of the world’s leading lodging owner-operators, has completed its migration to a cloud enterprise property management system provided by RMS Cloud.

As part of Ascott’s digitalisation efforts, it has moved from separate self-hosted property management systems to a cloud enterprise solution that will enable it to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest experience across its properties globally.

Alfred Ong, Head of Global Operations at The Ascott Limited, says: "We have upgraded our property management system to RMS’ cloud enterprise solution as part of Ascott’s digital transformation to support our fast-expanding global lodging portfolio.

"Our record of securing 25 new properties in the first five months of 2020 and the addition of six new "lyf" co-living properties in July demonstrated that our partners recognise the resilience of our lodging products.

"The cloud enterprise solution allows us to seamlessly interface with new systems as we scale our business, giving us greater agility. It also consolidates guest and reservation data across our properties into a centralised system.

"Having a holistic view of our operations allows us to better identify trends and harness the strength of Ascott’s global portfolio to deliver greater value to our business partners and customers."

Through RMS’ cloud enterprise solution, Ascott is able to integrate other digital solutions into its PMS to enhance guests’ experiences.

This includes the use of self-check-in kiosks with facial recognition to speed up guests’ check-in process as well as an automated workflow management system that enables Ascott team’s to efficiently track and manage different aspects of its operations in real-time, from housekeeping to maintenance and guests’ service requests.

With RMS’ native customer relationship management, Ascott managers can access guest profiles in real-time, regardless of where they are operating. This enables Ascott to understand guests’ preferences and provide them with customised experiences.

RMS Founder and Managing Director, Peter Buttigieg is excited about the potential of this partnership and believes RMS will be a key differentiator in improving Ascott’s global operational performance.

"Increasing operational efficiency is an important pillar of RMS. Since February 2019, we have been collaborating with Ascott and look forward to building on that relationship as we work towards creating smart solutions that will help enhance their business and accelerate their growth.

"Our responsive and intuitive software will help a global, multi-brand group like Ascott realise new opportunities with cloud-based technology and guest-centric functionality.

"This partnership also showcases our ability to tailor development to the serviced apartment industry - something that is unique to RMS Cloud."