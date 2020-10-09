Poolside Christchurch big winners at PASA Awards of Excellence

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 15:19

Poolside Christchurch was named Best Pool Store and Business of the Year at the Pool and Spa Association (PASA) of New Zealand Awards of Excellence on Friday the 4th of September. Held online as a virtual event, owners Richard and Lynda Roche we thrilled with the double win. Asked what the win means to them Lynda responded ‘Our whole team has been working extremely hard to develop the business. To win not one but two awards is sensational. We only entered one category, the Best Pool Store, so it was a huge surprise when we were announced as Business of the Year as well, beating out all the other category winners in doing so.’

Located at 123 Blenheim Road, the business moved from its previous position on Riccarton Road in March 2018 and the business has flourished. When asked how they have achieved this, owner Richard Roche commented ‘It’s easy when you see things through your customers eyes. Our business purpose is to help pool owners enjoy their pools, so we provide all the essential products and services our customers might need. Fostering a culture based on our core values is one of my top priorities. This, along with a focus on our customers is what makes us different.’

Having reached the pinnacle of Best Pool Store and Business of the Year, what’s next for Poolside Christchurch? ‘We won’t be one hit wonders’ said Richard. ‘We will continue to give the best customer service in New Zealand, supply quality products and services and have fun while we do it. We will be going for a repeat in 2021!"

Since buying the business in 2014 Richard, Lynda and their team have expanded the services they provide to the pool owners of Canterbury.

3 mobile service vans offering cleaning, installation, repairs, lessons etc

Retail store providing all the necessities with trained expert staff giving free advice to clients. Three of the team are Independently Qualified Pool Inspectors (IQPI’s) registered to undertake pool fencing inspections.

The Pool and Spa Association Ltd New Zealand (PASA) is the largest peak swimming pool and spa industry body in New Zealand. Members include pool builders, spa retailers, pool stores, service technicians, industry suppliers, pool fencing inspectors and other related trades and services.