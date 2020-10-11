Countdown makes its biggest change to Onecard programme

Sunday, 11 October, 2020 - 09:41

Countdown is delighted to unveil a revamped Onecard loyalty programme that’s easier to understand and will provide 140,000 more cardholders the opportunity to earn food reward e-vouchers.

Onecard is one of the country’s largest loyalty programmes, with 1.7 million members. Customers will now earn one point for every dollar spent at Countdown, with points accumulating over 12 months rather than the current six months. Previously customers received points for every whole $10 spent in one transaction.

Sally Copland, Countdown’s Acting Managing Director, says the changes are about making Onecard much more simple and fairer for all customers.

"Onecard is an incredibly popular loyalty programme and we’re really privileged that so many of our customers get involved and earn rewards for their loyal shopping with us. We wanted to make it easier to understand, but also help more Kiwis get genuine benefits from their Onecard.

"We also know that many of our elderly customers, smaller families or one-person households have found it hard to earn rewards. From today, it’s one for one and points earned won’t expire for 12 months, so our shoppers can accumulate points more easily and over a longer time period.

"We’ve calculated that more than 140,000 customers who haven’t previously received an e-voucher will now receive a reward each year," says Sally Copland.

Countdown has teamed up with Sesame Street’s Count von Count to help launch the new Onecard, as well as a "One for One" game which customers can play online and go into the chance to win more than $200,000 in bonus rewards.

There is no change to Onecard fuel rewards.