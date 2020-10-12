Koparepare relaunch on 19 October

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 05:00

On Monday 19 October Whitehaven Wine Company will relaunch its refreshed KÅparepare wine brand. The company will acknowledge the relaunch with a campaign donating 100% of the revenue from the first 125 cases sold online at www.koparepare.co.nz to LegaSea, a non-profit organisation committed to the protection of New Zealand’s marine environment. After that the family winery will continue to fund the work of LegaSea by donating $1 from every bottle of KÅparepare sold.

KÅparepare (MÄori for gift or contribution) is produced and bottled by Whitehaven, and demonstrates Whitehaven’s sustainability ethos, with a focus on the protection, preservation and restoration of New Zealand’s natural resources. Whitehaven has supported LegaSea since 2017, becoming a Platinum partner to the cause in 2019. With nautical beginnings Whitehaven has always had a connection to the sea, and it is through its Platinum Partnership with LegaSea that Whitehaven can play a role in helping to restore oceans for the enjoyment of communities and future generations. The KÅparepare brand will be relaunched in October with a refreshed label, and new varieties added to the six varietal range including a Pinot Gris and a lower alcohol Sauvignon Blanc. Samantha White, the new KÅparepare brand ambassador, is the daughter of Whitehaven co-founders Sue and the late Greg White.

In 2020 Samantha returned to the family business in Marlborough. Having spent the first six months of her life on board the yacht in which her parents navigated the Pacific, Samantha has an inherent passion for the restoration of New Zealand’s natural resources. It is this legacy that has seen Samantha take on the important role of ambassador to the KÅparepare range, and ensuring the promotion of the brand tagline, ‘together, restoring our oceans’. A staunch advocate for sustainability, Samantha’s role as ambassador will see her becoming the face and voice of the KÅparepare brand.

A tag line of ‘together, restoring our oceans’ reinforces the messaging behind the label. Samantha describes the tag line as the brand’s value proposition, "my family has a strong connection to the sea. I spent my first six months on a yacht, and Whitehaven is the dream my parents shared while sheltering in the waters of New Zealand’s Marlborough Sounds. The protection and restoration of our oceans is not only a global concern but it is an issue that is deeply personal to me and something I feel passionate about. We are all responsible for change, and KÅparepare is a way for Whitehaven to invite wine consumers to be a part of the community that will action that change. This is our way to work together to protect, preserve and restore our oceans for the enjoyment of our families, our communities and future generations."

Samantha hopes that the discussion generated by the refreshed wine label will help to raise awareness of the LegaSea cause, and maintain a focus on the broader issue of ocean restoration.

