'Blank canvas' warehouse in tightly held North Harbour - Colliers

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 09:33

A large, high stud warehouse is for sale or lease in Auckland’s low-vacancy North Harbour industrial precinct, presenting a ‘blank canvas’ opportunity for an owner-occupier, investor or tenant.

The 2,763sq m property at 16B Parkhead Place is superbly located just off the Albany Highway, a short distance from the State Highway 18 connection and close to SH1.

It offers a favourable office to warehouse ratio, container drop area, three roller doors and ample car parking, making it ideal for a wide range of uses.

The property is offered for sale or lease by expressions of interest closing at 4pm on Wednesday 21 October, unless sold prior.

It is being jointly marketed by Ryan de Zwart, Jimmy O’Brien and Mike Ryan of Colliers International North

Shore, with Peta Laery and Richard Moors of Bayleys Commercial North Shore.

"Whether you’re looking to upsize, downsize or right size, this is an ideal opportunity to secure a large North Shore industrial warehouse," says de Zwart.

"The property is offered with vacant possession, allowing an owner-occupier to relocate before the end of the year.

"The high stud warehouse has racking available and is supported by office accommodation with some fit out inplace. This presents a ‘plug and play’ opportunity for a new occupier at a time when many businesses are looking to reduce unnecessary costs.

"There is also an opportunity for an add-value investor to purchase the property and secure a new tenant, taking advantage of strong occupier demand in this low-vacancy area.

"The vendor is also open to leasing the property to a new tenant looking to relocate or right size.

"This property represents s a true ‘blank canvas’ that owner-occupiers, investors or tenants will not want to overlook."

The freehold property is zoned Business Light Industry and has dual street addresses at 16B Parkhead Place and 2/277 Albany Highway.

Access is from Parkhead Place, which connects to the Albany Highway via Unity Drive South and Rothwell Avenue.

"The property is less than 1.5km from SH18 and around five minutes’ drive from SH1, providing excellent motorway connectivity," O’Brien says.

"These connections will be improved greatly as work continues on the $700 million Northern Corridor project, which involves widening SH1 in both directions, a new connection with SH18 to link the motorway with the

Western Ring Route and airport, and safe new routes for bus users, pedestrians and cyclists." Ryan says the building presents well and offers a 100 per cent NBS seismic rating.

"The warehouse provides 1,876sq m of high stud space, as well as a 209sq m workroom that sits below a mezzanine of the same size.

"There is 368.7sq m of office space over two levels, plus 100.3sq m of amenities on the ground floor. The site also offers 23 car parks."

Laery says the property is well located within the North Harbour industrial precinct and is surrounded by a number of modern industrial properties.

"This is a well-established commercial and industrial area with a good central location within the North Shore’s expanding urban area.

"The precinct has proven very popular due to the high standard of surrounding development, quality working environment, access to transport links and a number of affluent suburbs close by.

"The land and zoning provide an excellent opportunity for industrial users in a tightly held market."