Monthly migration remains low - Stats NZ

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today.
In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain of 5,200 New Zealand citizens, and a net loss of 3,500 non-New Zealand citizens.
The same five months in 2019 saw a net loss of 2,700 New Zealand citizens, and net gain of 24,300 non-New Zealand citizens, resulting in an overall net gain of 21,500.
