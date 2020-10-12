The Junkee Takeaway marks milestone with 20 million views

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 11:06

Junkee Media’s innovative daily news show on Facebook Watch has reached 20 million total views since launching a year ago, as oOh!media’s Junkee Network goes from strength to strength as a leading way to reach youth audiences.

The Junkee Takeaway recently published its 200th episode and experienced its highest ever number of views in a single day at 406,000 - which in turn drove a weekly record high of two million views.

The show continues to grow its average daily audience. On average, each episode drives more than 50,000 views, while total social interactions across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube recently surpassed 140,000.

Each edition of The Junkee Takeaway runs for three to five minutes, and is hosted and produced by Elfy Scott and Claire Keenan. It attracts a hard-to-reach audience by going beyond the headlines to give young Australians a deeper look at the stories and issues that matter to them - from politics and pop culture to science, sexuality and social justice issues.

Its success demonstrates how the Junkee Network is cementing its position as the largest and most influential youth content network in the country.

Neil Ackland, oOh!media’s Chief Content, Creative and Marketing Officer, said the company had been increasing its focus on reaching the key youth demographic.

"We’ve been looking for ways to produce more video content, and we really think we’ve hit on a winning formula," he said.

"The Junkee Takeaway on Facebook Watch has seen exceptional growth in numbers due to its fun, creative way of analysing the news and helping its audience understand complex issues without dumbing them down.

"We have a strong, dedicated editorial team in place, comprised of four full-time Junkee staff plus contributors. We’re now looking at other ways to leverage this momentum, developing the show further through brand sponsorships that we’re about to open up to key partners so they can join us."