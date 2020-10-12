Buy and hold investing most popular option on Hatch platform

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 11:52

Kiwi Wealth’s investing platform, Hatch, sees increasing numbers of New Zealanders doing their research and committing to longer-term investment strategies.

According to Hatch investors’ latest survey results, researching and making educated investment decisions is now the most common approach to investing, with 93 percent of respondents having a buy and hold strategy.

Hatch Co-founder, Kristen Lunman, said the survey results show Hatch breaks the stereotypes about investment platforms just attracting people who are taking a quick, short-term view - the so-called Robinhood investors.

"What we are seeing is people exhibiting healthy investment behaviours by investing after doing research, and making long-term investing decisions. This is supported by the survey findings, with 79 percent of investors holding shares for years and decades, focusing on building wealth for the long-term," Kristen Lunman said.

Ninety-seven percent of investors use some form of research, from blogs, analyst opinions or recommendations from trusted colleagues and friends.

"We have attracted and cultivated a community of people who have a desire to learn about investing and building their long term wealth. For those new to investing, we felt a responsibility to educate them, which is why we introduced our free 10 day Getting Started Course, the Hatch investors club and investing webinars. As part of the Kiwi family, it's important we promote good investing behaviours."

Over 80 percent of Hatch customers have regular investing habits, with 57 percent investing lump sums, and 27 percent investing regularly into the same funds and shares.

"Ambitious Kiwis who have a real desire to build long term wealth are investing and looking to make their money work for them outside of traditional savings or bank deposits. Hatch has effectively given them access to one of the largest most liquid share markets in the world," said Lunman.

Investors are also unshaken by the current market volatility, with 75% of Hatch investors still investing in this current market. Over 75% of Hatch survey respondents felt general share markets and prices would be higher in 12-months time than they are today.

The Hatch Getting Started Course has seen 12,000 kiwis sign up already. And sharing knowledge has helped 71 percent of investors, who rated their investment experience as just starting out or of average experience level.

Investing in technology, healthcare, energy and space exploration returned as the industries to watch in the next 12 months.

"With Hatch, we don’t want to attract people that are just taking a punt on something because everyone else does it. The latest survey results show our approach to healthier long-term investment strategies are working, and we are proud of that."