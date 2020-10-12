Dairy NZ nationwide meetings to help futureproof farm systems

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 11:56

A series of local events will help farmers know their farm’s key numbers - both profit and environmental.

The DairyNZ ‘Know Your Number’ meetings are being held nationwide from October 13 and aim to benchmark current farm performance against future targets.

"The events will see some new regional benchmarks and key performance indicators shared. These will highlight where a current farm system compares on operating profit, nitrogen and methane emissions compared to potential policy requirements," said DairyNZ farm performance acting GM, Sharon Morrell.

"It's important our farm businesses are financially able to adapt to environmental commitments. These numbers will help farmers start to paint the picture of where they sit in their region as they compare themselves with local figures."

At some of the events, the local Fonterra Sustainable Dairying Advisor will introduce the updated Farm Environmental Reports and discuss the importance of these key profit and environmental numbers.

The discussions will be based on the Fonterra reports. Farmers supplying other dairy companies are also encouraged to attend because there will be valuable information for them too.

"A local farmer will share how they are preparing for the changes ahead. Changes on the horizon include the new rules under the Action for Healthy Waterways package and the Zero Carbon Bill."

Primary sector partnership He Waka Eke Noa, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will also be discussed. He Waka Eke Noa involves equipping farmers to measure, manage and reduce on-farm agriculture greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.

Details:

Farmers are encouraged to bring their dairy company environmental report with them to the meetings. The events are open to suppliers of all dairy companies.

Know your numbers events

Top of the South:

13 October 2020: Takaka

14 October: Collingwood

16 October 2020: Havelock

20 October: Murchison

23 October: Tapawera

Lower North Island:

29 October: Longburn

3 November: Marton

4 November: Feilding

11 November: Carterton

16 November: Dannevirke

19 November: Pahiatua

North Otago:

20 October: Oamaru

Waikato:

27 October: Gordonton

28 October: Pukekohe

6 November: Ngatea

12 November: Otorohanga

17 November: Te Awamutu

18 November: Morrinsville

24 November: Putaruru

Northland:

10 November: Wellsford

12 November: Whangarei

18 November: Okaihau

Taranaki:

17 November: Kaponga

Southland/South Otago:

17 November: Winton

18 November: Gore

19 November: Milton

Bay of Plenty:

25 November: Rotorua

26 November: Edgecumbe

Details of the events are on the DairyNZ website at dairynz.co.nz/knowyournumbersevents