Dairy NZ nationwide meetings to help futureproof farm systems

A series of local events will help farmers know their farm’s key numbers - both profit and environmental.
The DairyNZ ‘Know Your Number’ meetings are being held nationwide from October 13 and aim to benchmark current farm performance against future targets.
"The events will see some new regional benchmarks and key performance indicators shared. These will highlight where a current farm system compares on operating profit, nitrogen and methane emissions compared to potential policy requirements," said DairyNZ farm performance acting GM, Sharon Morrell.
"It's important our farm businesses are financially able to adapt to environmental commitments. These numbers will help farmers start to paint the picture of where they sit in their region as they compare themselves with local figures."
At some of the events, the local Fonterra Sustainable Dairying Advisor will introduce the updated Farm Environmental Reports and discuss the importance of these key profit and environmental numbers.
The discussions will be based on the Fonterra reports. Farmers supplying other dairy companies are also encouraged to attend because there will be valuable information for them too.
"A local farmer will share how they are preparing for the changes ahead. Changes on the horizon include the new rules under the Action for Healthy Waterways package and the Zero Carbon Bill."
Primary sector partnership He Waka Eke Noa, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will also be discussed. He Waka Eke Noa involves equipping farmers to measure, manage and reduce on-farm agriculture greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.
Details:
Farmers are encouraged to bring their dairy company environmental report with them to the meetings. The events are open to suppliers of all dairy companies.
Know your numbers events
Top of the South:
13 October 2020: Takaka
14 October: Collingwood
16 October 2020: Havelock
20 October: Murchison
23 October: Tapawera
Lower North Island:
29 October: Longburn
3 November: Marton
4 November: Feilding
11 November: Carterton
16 November: Dannevirke
19 November: Pahiatua
North Otago:
20 October: Oamaru
Waikato:
27 October: Gordonton
28 October: Pukekohe
6 November: Ngatea
12 November: Otorohanga
17 November: Te Awamutu
18 November: Morrinsville
24 November: Putaruru
Northland:
10 November: Wellsford
12 November: Whangarei
18 November: Okaihau
Taranaki:
17 November: Kaponga
Southland/South Otago:
17 November: Winton
18 November: Gore
19 November: Milton
Bay of Plenty:
25 November: Rotorua
26 November: Edgecumbe
Details of the events are on the DairyNZ website at dairynz.co.nz/knowyournumbersevents
