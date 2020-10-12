ASB lends Eden Park naming rights to Kaikoura fish and chip business - ASB

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 13:53

ASB Bank today revealed a Kaikoura fish and chip business as the naming rights sponsor of Eden Park for this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup encounter.

Last week ASB made history by securing weeklong naming rights to the iconic stadium and announced that it would gift the opportunity to a Kiwi business in need of a boost. Today, Kaikoura’s family-owned fish and chip shop, Coopers Catch, has been revealed as the new naming right sponsor of what will be known this weekend as Coopers Catch Park.

Coopers Catch owners and avid rugby fans, Jason and Natasja Hill, were stunned this week when ASB’s Executive General Manager of Business Banking dropped by unexpectedly to give them the news.

Mr Hill says he still can’t believe it’s real. "It’s beyond any dream my wife Natasja and I had for our business. We’re so grateful to ASB for backing us in what’s been a really tough time, particularly for a town like Kaikoura that has been so dependent on tourism. I’m a rugby nut and it’s an absolute honour to become part of New Zealand rugby history as the first business to borrow naming rights to Eden Park."

Having run the business for the past five years, Coopers Catch is a firm favourite of locals and visitors to Kaikoura. But the journey hasn’t been easy, navigating through the impacts of an earthquake and now a global pandemic.

"The nationwide promotional boost will be phenomenal not only for us and I hope it benefits the wider Kaikoura business community because we’ve all been through a lot in recent times," says Mr Hill.

ASB’s Tim Deane, who travelled to Kaikoura to surprise Jason with the news says Eden Park will always be Eden Park, but ASB is thrilled to help the Coopers Catch team to temporarily borrow Eden Park in this way.

"I was lucky enough to try their fish and chips and they’re something else! I’d encourage anyone passing though Kaikoura to make a point of visiting Jason and the team. As a hospitality business in a town that’s usually thriving on international visitation, this family run business has demonstrated impressive effort to get through the tough situation they’ve been facing, while keeping their cherished team together.

"I’m thrilled to see them get such a helping-hand and can’t wait to see the Coopers Catch logo take centre stage at one of the world’s most revered stadiums for this weekend great trans-Tasman rugby clash," says Mr Deane.

Eden Park says its partnership with ASB has fostered innovation and value for the community during an extremely challenging chapter in both Eden Park and New Zealand history.

"We are delighted to showcase a small business like Coopers Catch and hope the gesture will inspire all Kiwis to support their neighbourhood businesses. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at New Zealand’s national stadium is guaranteed to create another unforgettable memory at Sunday’s Bledisloe Cup," says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.