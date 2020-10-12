Facing pandemic lockdown challenges, entrepreneurs find new opportunities - Inka Bands

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 15:22

Founder of ‘Inka Bands™’ in Auckland recently launched a new online store featuring stylish exercise accessories to meet rising demand for at-home fitness gear

Auckland, New Zealand - Oct. 12th, 2020 - The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a mountain of challenges to entrepreneurs everywhere.

But any ambitious visionary knows in challenges there are often opportunities.

Many entrepreneurs have used the pandemic as a chance to rebrand, pivot, and activate new ideas for these new and unusual times.

For Auckland entrepreneur Wayne Bowater, the pandemic presented him with an opportunity to launch a new brand to meet a new need.

Bowater is the managing director of McKenzie Group, a global distributor of quality health and wellness products sourced in New Zealand, and Mckenzie Distribution for its New Zealand distribution requirements. Recognizing a spike in at-home fitness due to the pandemic, he launched Inka Bands™ to introduce stylish and fashionable wrist weights and ankle weights for fitness enthusiasts in New Zealand and Australia.

"Though many entrepreneurs have taken a big hit during the pandemic, some of us have tried to stay alive by looking for new opportunities during the coronavirus lockdown," Bowater said. "With so many people now working out at home, I came up with a fun new idea to power their workouts with great-looking hands-free weights to go along with their great-looking workout gear."

The name INKA is a nod to a slang term referring to "the best friend you could ever ask for." Inka Bands offer a comfortable way to add resistance to a home workout with attractive wrist and ankle weights manufactured from the highest quality fitness materials. Every Inka Band is waterproof. They come in a range of contemporary colours.

"Whether exercising along with a virtual workout at home, running, biking, hiking, rehab, yoga outdoors, or heading back to the gym for a Pilates session, we’ve got you covered with Inka Bands," Bowater said. "Our beautiful weighted bands are perfect for boosting the muscle-building and fat-burning power of any workout. Best of all, you can wear them down to the cafe afterwards due to their stylish design sensibility."

Learn more about Inka Bands and shop online at https://inkabands.co.nz.