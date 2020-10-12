Generations lifts off tomorrow morning - Financial Services Council

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 15:36

Generations, the Financial Services Council 2020 Digital Conference, lifts off tomorrow, Tuesday 13 October, from 8am.

Richard Klipin, Chief Executive Office of the Financial Services Council said, "I am thrilled to launch the digital edition of this industry leading conference, with close to 600 of our community joining us tomorrow.

The theme Generations reflects not only the responsibility that the financial services sector has to support our different generations to save, invest and retire well, but will also challenge each and every one of us to be better. Better custodians for future Generations, better at supporting our teams and our customers balance their wellbeing and better at creating a sustainable future.

"With over 150 speakers, there will be robust political debate between government ministers and party spokespeople, insightful discussion between industry leaders and thought-provoking inspirational speakers including Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles, Sinead Boucher, CEO of Stuff and Wellbeing guru Jase Te Patu, continued Klipin.

The event is being produced using leading edge technology to deliver live debate from speakers in the Generations studio with global participants joining through live video link.

"Covid-19 gave us the opportunity to re-think how to deliver this flagship event and alongside our stellar line-up of debates, we will be showcasing New Zealand’s leading fintech companies and a choice of over 20 breakout sessions focusing on investment, insurance and generations through the sub-themes of Guardianship, Wellbeing and Sustainability.

"There is still chance to join the debate by registering on the Generations Website." concluded Klipin.