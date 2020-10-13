Fullers360 introduces 86 additional services to its Waiheke service

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 11:54

Fullers360 is pleased to announce that from Monday 19th October, services to and from Waiheke Island will run on a new Summer timetable. The additional frequency adds 86 extra services on the route throughout the weekdays and weekends, allowing capacity for significantly more additional travellers to the Island per week (at Alert Level-1).

Mike Horne, Fullers360 Chief Executive Officer, says Fullers360’s transition to a Summer timetable is a positive move all round, both for the commuter community and local businesses on the Island, as well as for those who plan on visiting.

"We are thrilled that growing passenger demand has allowed us to provide a timetable with additional frequency for the Summer months. Waiheke Island offers an experience for all ages and I strongly encourage all New Zealanders to make the most of the Island’s beautiful sites and rich tourism offering."

Mr Horne acknowledges that Summer will be different this year without international tourists and says that Fullers360’s Summer timetable has been thoughtfully positioned to encourage higher levels of domestic visitation. The additional services in the summer timetable also includes higher frequency during peak travel times to cater for the Island’s resident community.

"It’s been a dynamic and challenging year for many companies that previously operated in the international tourism market. While we are expecting lower levels of visitation to the Island this summer overall due to the current border restrictions, we are well positioned to respond to increased demand if needed.

"Fullers360’s service has often been referred to as a lifeline for many communities to the city, notably Waiheke. Our recovery approach is to rebuild our products and services responsibly and provide frequency to support the needs of the community, while also making the Island as accessible as possible for visitors."

Waiheke Tourism Inc. Chair, Christina Hyde, says that Summer is a marvellous opportunity for Aucklanders and visitors to make the most of current tourism products on the market that have been specially tailored to the local market.

"With additional frequency in the Fullers360 Waiheke timetable for summer providing more options for travel, we look forward to welcoming more locals and domestic visitors to come and experience our paradise island. Only 35 minutes by ferry - it’s the perfect destination for anyone looking to head overseas!"