'Marlborough's Lawson's Dry Hills excels with 2020 Sauvignon Blancs and more'

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 14:43

Results from the last few wine competitions continue to demonstrate Lawson’s Dry Hills ability to produce outstanding Sauvignon Blanc as well as other varietals.

The New Zealand International Wine Show awarded three gold medals to the company’s 2020 Sauvignon Blancs: Blind River, Lawson’s Dry Hills Reserve and the recently launched Inviniti brand. A gold medal was also awarded to the PINK Pinot 2020, a new Rosé label introduced in 2019.

The 2020 New World Wine Awards resulted in gold medals for Lawson’s Dry Hills Reserve Chardonnay 2019 and the 2017 Gewurztraminer. Earlier in the year, the Royal Easter Wine Show awarded a gold medals to Lawson’s Dry Hills Pinot Gris 2019 and Chardonnay 2019.

Commenting on the results, Chief Winemaker Marcus Wright says, "It’s great to receive results that acknowledge the quality and style of our wines, especially when it’s across a number of grape varieties."

Group Marketing Manager, Belinda Jackson adds, "We’re known for our consistent quality and style and results like these reaffirm to wine lovers that our wines make a great choice for any occasion."

Lawson’s Dry Hills was launched in 1992. The company is autonomous with full control over everything from grape to glass - a strong factor in their ability to produce consistently excellent wines.