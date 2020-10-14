Sustainable online clothes swapping platform launches today

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 08:08

New Zealand’s first sustainable online clothes swapping platform Swapology.co.nz launches today.

The brainchild of Feilding-based founder, Alice Wills-Johnson, Swapology is for Kiwi women who want to wear quality pre-loved clothing and, in doing so, reduce their impact on the environment and their wallet.

With Swapology, members (or Swapologists) swap items from their existing wardrobes for new-to-you clothing. Swapology runs on a points system - the more items people send in, the more points they receive to shop/swap with.

Swapology already has 300+ pieces available for swapping.

"We accept all brands, sizes and styles, as long as the clothing is in quality condition. We want to ensure there’s something for everyone," Wills-Johnson says.

"Swapology isn’t a usual online store therefore we do rely on people sending in their clothing and stock depends on our swapologists. As we expand, the range will expand too," she says.

Membership options include an annual membership fee, quarterly or monthly. Being a member grants you the ability to swap your wardrobe with other women across New Zealand.

Every item of clothing is worth points - not cash. You can send in your clothing, earn points and either spend them straight away or bank these points to spend when the perfect new-to-you item arrives in Swapology’s wardrobe.

"Clothes are cheaper than ever, but there are more environmentally conscious ways to be stylish without a shopping splurge. I stopped buying new clothes last year, increasingly worried by the impact of cheap fashion - not only on our planet, but my wallet, time, the next generation and beyond," explains Alice.

Each year, globally 92 million tons of solid waste is produced by the fashion industry using 98 million tons of natural resources [1].

"Guilt was a big motivator for me. I wanted a new way to update my wardrobe and feel good about my purchases - a way to ensure the quality clothes that I no longer wanted could get a new lease of life in someone else’s wardrobe while also allowing me to buy ‘new-to-me’ clothing.

"A nugget of an idea flourished during the Covid-19 April lockdown and Swapology was born," founder Wills-Johnson says.

Update your wardrobe by becoming a Swapologist today, visit www.swapology.co.nz