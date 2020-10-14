A recruiter's guide to job hunting - Frog Recruitment

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 10:00

Come Saturday night, there could well be a lift in unemployment, with unlucky political candidates joining the job-seeker market looking for a change in career. While others will find themselves in unfamiliar territory; settling into their new job at ‘Head Office’ in Wellington after a successful election campaign.

Leading recruitment agency Frog Recruitment has some advice for both newbies starting-out and those packing up and transitioning into a new career.

Business Relationship Director Jane Kennelly says, "It’s intriguing to see how people step into new roles. We’ve observed the full spectrum from the sassy to the tone deaf; the conservative to the naturally curious and those who navigate with a high degree of integrity.

"Equally important, the mark of a true professional can be seen when people are exiting their post," she says.

In the door you come: Tips for a new politician

According to Jane, some new hires will throw open the door and bust through like Kramer did in every episode of Seinfeld. Others enter a ‘grief cycle’ where they start to wonder what they’ve signed up to. And she notes that at least 25 percent of people resign from a new role within the first 90 days.

A good approach to a new position is the more deliberate ‘seek first to understand’ stance which involves a lot of asking questions and listening, to get your head around new responsibilities.

Entry into political life will be filled with emotion, cheering, complaining and utter exhaustion post-election, so here are five tips from Frog’s Talentologist team, on dealing with your political win.

Celebrate! Take a personal day

Time with friends, family, whanau is important. It calls for beersies, champers, sparkling water with a sausage or canapés if you prefer. It’s your day, a time to say a heartfelt thank you to those closest to you, who have lived and worked through your electioneering - which worked because you are in!

Dance wildly because no one is watching (yet!)

With at least three years of public scrutiny about to start, head to a private space, put on Supergroove, Mutton Birds or Patea Maori Club and dance, jump and sing at the top of your lungs. Don’t hold back.

Yoga breaths

Relax, sit on a bean chair, walk the dog, head to the beach, amble up a hill or mow the lawns. Call Mum and Dad again and say how much you love them. Breathe.

Be kind. Don’t gloat

COVID has taught us that the ‘kindness gene’, sorely needed, resonates strongly.

Gloating is to be avoided. It does not resonate well.

Polish and shine

Get ready; it’s possibly like getting ready for boarding school - details need to be attended to such as polish your shoes, get sensible luggage (it is going to be with you for the next three years… or more.) Get a good haircut and go to the dentist.

Out the door you go: Tips for an exiting politician.

Although anticipated as part of political life, exiting can be a tough pill to swallow when voted out. Yes, a few perks may still be available but equally it can be confronting as security passes are deactivated, a time limit is set on packing up and saying goodbyes to taxpayer travel and accommodation subsidies.

Whilst some will skip out the Beehive doors to fields anew, others will be feeling the pressure, so to these people, Jane and her team have some helpful hints on managing this uncertain career phase and assist the ‘bounce-back’.

Plan your finances

A few variables come into play e.g. length of political service - but given the time of year, pre-Christmas, our advice to a career-seeker is to plan with the following in mind:

- Avoid high ticket items.

- Develop a worst-case scenario contingency plan.

- Enjoy a low-cost Kiwi summer and all it brings: glamping, a road trip, a staycation. Try and have a break to allow yourself time to process this change.

Beware of the emotional upheaval

"Losing your job or seat can lead to many stressors: financial, health, mental wellbeing, family, low self-esteem, self-doubt and job search blues," says Jane. It can be an emotional rollercoaster of a time, so here are three recommendations to ease the emotional burden:

- Start an exercise routine. This keeps energy levels high and boosts overall mental health.

- Ask for family support. Do not try and go it alone. Strong family support will help you bounce back faster than struggling on your own.

- Talk to a trusted advisor who may be able to suggest new career directions.

Network

It’s still true that 70 percent of positions aren’t advertised which is why your ‘network worth’ is invaluable. Think about the following:

- A business card with your contact details and LinkedIn address: for a professional impression.

- Update your LinkedIn profile: we recommend this is done professionally so your profile is optimised so you can be ‘found’.

- Be helpful: you still have much to offer so helping others could mean they end up helping you.

- Get social: we know who uses it well - and badly. Being active with posts, following people and organisations you admire could work in your favour!

Design your job search strategy

According to the Frog Talentology team, job searching can cause great despondency when not executed well, however, as Air New Zealand pilots discovered when confronted with their left-field situation, executed well it can all work out. Three tips:

- Refresh your CV: we recommend a professional do this.

- Customise each job application: highlight core strengths and transferable skills.

- Apply directly to employers, select only trustworthy recruitment agencies.

Career guidance

Having another perspective can assist define a pathway and career plan. There are experts out there, whose job it is, is to do just this. Ask for referrals because a good one is worth its weight in NZD or bitcoin.