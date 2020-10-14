Innovative safety measures in place in South Australia - SATC CEO

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 10:36

As borders start to re-open in parts of Australia, South Australia is leading the way with innovative new measures to ensure Kiwis can travel and experience its world class food and wine safely when the time comes.

In August, South Australia introduced requirements for all businesses to have a trained COVID Marshal on site. Over 100,000 COVID Marshals have been trained as dedicated COVID-19 team leaders within businesses to ensure correct protocols are followed.

SATC chief executive Rodney Harrex says the COVID Marshal system is designed to give businesses, the public, and tourists the confidence to be able to fully enjoy Adelaide and the rest of the state.

"Covid Marshals are trained in best practise contact tracing and hygiene practices to not only arm businesses with knowledge but also assure visitors that the correct measures are in place."

The Covid-19 Awareness Training program, which the Marshals complete for free, was developed by the South Australian Tourism Commission in partnership with South Australian-owned business Health Safety Environment Australia (HSE Australia).

More than 100,000 business owners and employees have the know-how required to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and help give customers a "COVID clean" confidence.

Mr Harrex says the response from the tourism and hospitality has been fantastic with nearly 3,500 workers from the sector completing the training in the first three weeks.

Meanwhile, the state has also introduced a new voucher system to help re-energise the tourism industry in Adelaide’s CBD and regions. Travel vouchers worth up to A$100 will be offered to South Australians for use towards accommodation across the CBD, as well as A$50 for metropolitan and regional accommodation.

The new voucher system is part of SATC’s plan to bring energy back to the city while also rewarding residents after a tough year.

"Some incredible CBD hotels are already on board with the voucher system and with the $100 discount it gives South Australians the chance to stay in 5-star rooms in the city for prices they have never seen before," he said.

"We hope this will also encourage more people to get out into restaurants and bars in the city and support their local."

While the initiative is not available to residents from outside South Australia, it is a positive step towards ensuring the industry remains strong and vibrant, ready for when international tourism returns.