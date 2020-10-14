Villa Maria Estate launches new wine offering, the Tasting Room

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 12:32

New Zealand’s most awarded, family-owned winery, Villa Maria, has reopened its cellar door with the launch of the newly refurbished space, now called Tasting Room at its Manukau Estate in Auckland.

Wine lovers will again be able to enjoy exceptional wine tasting experiences at the Tasting Room, accompanied by delicious small plates and platters designed to enhance the wine experience. Villa Maria’s fresh new layout at the winery is set to change the way they host visitors over a glass of wine, with the new flexible space created to deliver a more dynamic tasting wine experience whilst guests enjoy the beauty of the vineyard.

The opening of Villa Maria’s Tasting Room brings welcome support to the local hospitality and tourism sector -offering Aucklanders and visitors to Tamaki Makaurau a new, must-visit wine and food destination in a stunning location.

Whether it is an intimate tasting experience with one of Villa Maria’s winemakers, a catch up with friends or a weekend excursion to taste world-class wines at one of Auckland’s most appealing locations, the Tasting Room is the perfect destination this Spring and Summer.

Villa Maria’s Head of marketing and communications, Sarah Szegota, says the team are delighted to be reopening and inviting visitors back into the vineyard.

"Our new approach with the Tasting Room reflects the company’s forward-looking ethos and entrepreneurial spirit as we continuously look to evolve our offering.

"As a local, family-owned business, our priority has always been to invest in our people and the environment. We hope to inspire our visitors - friends and family from near and far - to be a part of this journey and we’ve designed the Tasting Room with that in mind - it’s a place to relax, unwind, learn about wine and create good times, and we can’t wait to welcome people through the doors."

To accompany Villa Maria’s fresh and vibrant wines the team has partnered with Collective Hospitality to deliver an innovative menu of small plates and platters.

"The menu has been crafted to enhance our guests’ experience and hero the quality of the wines," Sarah added.

Executive chef at Collective Hospitality, James Wilkinson, brings overseas expertise and Michelin star experience to Villa Maria’s Tasting Room kitchen.

"My love for seasonal and homegrown produce has created a menu of playful yet sophisticated dishes that highlight each wine and match the newly refurbished cellar door at Villa Maria."

Menu highlights include Smoked Greenlip mussels served with kombu dressing, passionfruit, and blackcurrant paired with the Villa Maria Reserve Wairau Sauvignon Blanc 2020, and East coast crayfish and lardo éclair with spiced bisque mayonnaise paired with the Villa Maria Single Vineyard Braided Gravels Albariño 2019.

An icon of the New Zealand wine industry, Villa Maria continues to work towards long-term sustainability goals and places the country’s spectacular landscapes and unique terroir at the heart of the Villa Maria experience.

Villa Maria’s Hawkes Bay cellar door and events venue, formerly known as Te Awa is now named Villa Maria Gimblett Gravels and has also been refreshed with a new layout, wine offering and menu. The redesign of the venue also sees the introduction of the new Esk Valley Lounge providing a separate space to showcase Esk Valley and for consumers to meet winemaker Gordon Russell and learn about what makes Esk Valley wine so special. It’s not your traditional cellar door, visitors can expect leather sofas, vinyl records and soft furnishings - a place to relax and enjoy with a glass or two of some of Hawkes Bay’s finest wines.

Villa Maria Estate’s Auckland Tasting Room is now open, Tuesday to Saturday, 11am - 7pm with reservations recommended. Hawke’s Bay locals and visitors can take a seat at Villa Maria Gimblett Gravels and the Esk Valley Lounge from 13 October.

For more information or reservations visit: https://www.villamaria.co.nz/winery/auckland-cellar-door/