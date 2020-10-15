TLC helping customers to get adventurous

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 06:30

Boosting tourism sales in Waitomo in the wake of COVID-19 is the aim of joint campaign between The Lines Company (TLC) and a group of Waitomo-based adventure tourism operators.

Together, the operators and TLC, have partnered to develop a unique campaign that will see TLC customers enjoy discounts of up to 86% on a wide range of locally owned and operated tourism activities.

Talking about the impact the global pandemic has had on adventure businesses, adventure company spokesperson Kyle Barnes said "sales have declined substantially" with many operators struggling to make ends meet.

"It’s been really tough for operators since COVID struck, sales have plummeted," said Barnes.

"We approached The Lines Company to see if jointly we couldn’t give the local community a reason to help us get back on our feet, while enjoying these unique adventure activities on their back doorstep."

"We appreciate the level of support from the government’s STAPP [Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme] programme. For many of our business there’s still a gap covering fixed overheads and running costs."

"We are excited to work with TLC and give our locals this once in a lifetime opportunity to experience our products at these massively discounted rates. The support from the lines business to help us market our offers will see TLC customers be able to make the most of some pretty serious discounts and special prices on a range of attractions, and in the process help us to bridge that gap and stay in business."

Participating attractions include the Lost World, Tumutumu Caves, Haggas Honking Holes, Troll Cave, Kiwi Cave Raft, Spellbound, Footwhistle and Otorohanga’s Kiwi House with discounts of up to 86% available on selected ticket sales.

TLC customers can benefit from the substantial discounts for attractions like Otorohanga’s Kiwi House which has unlimited tickets available for TLC customers at the special price of $7.80, a saving of over $15. While at the other end of the scale an attraction like Lost World that normally costs $425 is only $127.50.

TLC’s chief executive Sean Horgan encourages customers to "make the most of the deals."

"We’re excited to be able to partner with the local adventure companies on this", said Horgan.

"As a leading NZ adventure destination that is on TLC’s network, the Waitomo region has a lot to offer not just to overseas tourists but to locals as well."

"It’s great that we can help our customers to support local businesses and have an adventure at the same time."

The promotion is set to begin on Saturday 31st October and will allow locals to visit these world-famous attractions over the following two weekends or until tickets have sold out. TLC customers can also go into the draw to win a month’s free lines charges, they just need to take a copy of their bill with them when they head along to experience one of the attractions. For more information and for terms and conditions, visit www.thelines.co.nz.