NCC Business Breakfast coming soon

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 10:52

Napier City Council’s next Business Breakfast will feature Jamie Beaton, Co-founder and CEO of edtech start-up Crimson. The breakfast will take place on Friday 30 October after being previously scheduled for March, but then postponed due to the lockdown.

Jamie Beaton proves that millennials are much more than just smashed avocado enthusiasts. By the age of 21, Jamie was worth $40m, and had completed both a Bachelors degree and a Masters at Harvard University.

His edtech start-up, Crimson, helps high school students across the globe gain entry to top tier universities such as Harvard, Princeton and Oxford, through a suite of support tools, tutoring and mentorship.

The company, which Jamie co-founded aged 17 and now names former Prime Minister John Key as a board adviser and investor, has grown fast, employing a staff of 3000 across 24 cities worldwide. In February, it launched its Crimson Global Academy - a virtual secondary school offering online classes.

Seemingly fearless, inherently entrepreneurial, and brimming with energy, Jamie will convince us that by thinking big and executing at speed, clever New Zealand companies can reach global markets, change conversations and reap the benefits of scaling up. He’ll also discuss how success can come with scrutiny, and how he has dealt with heightened media interest.

Bookings for the Business Breakfast can be made at www.napier.govt.nz keyword search #businessbreakfast and close on Tuesday 20 October.