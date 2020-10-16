Growth trajectory continues with acquisition of leading management business - Fusion5

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 09:39

A strategic move by business applications company Fusion5 extends its professional services capabilities with an impressive portfolio of new corporate performance management (CPM) solutions, customers, and resources.

The purchase of Mindfull, a leading business intelligence consultancy, adds a further 100 clients to Fusion5’s existing customer base. Key new vendor partnerships include IBM, Informatica and Certent. Founded 25 years ago under the name Cortell, the family-owned business rebranded as Mindfull in 2014.

"With this acquisition, we welcome close to 30 new team members to Fusion5, making us one of the largest providers of CPM solutions in New Zealand," says Rebecca Tohill, Fusion5 Chief Executive New Zealand/Australia.

"Mindfull’s unique suite of solutions deepens our capability to our clients in CPM as well as significantly contributing to our growth objectives in areas such as Enterprise Data Management and Integration, Reporting Automation, and Governance. Mindfull has a huge depth of experience in a wide variety of sectors, including banking, finance, insurance, transport, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, logistics, utilities, and central and local government."

Belinda Johnson, Mindfull CEO, says the acquisition by Fusion5 helps them realise their desire to grow. "We have fantastic clients and staff, but opportunity wise, it felt as though we were only scraping the surface. Mindfull and Fusion5 have huge cultural and business synergies, and we’re both very customer centric. They have pillars we don’t have, and we have a pillar that they’ve been looking for to enable growth. We recognise that as one business we can add even more value to our customers’ businesses."

Johnson says Fusion5’s extensive support network was a compelling proposition to unite forces with Fusion5, as were the professional growth opportunities for the Mindfull team. "We’re a small team, and exposing our people to new solutions and customers will open doors for them. Knowing that our people, and their futures, will be well cared for was a very important consideration."

Leading Fusion5’s new CPM practice is Ben Schofield in the role as GM Corporate Performance and Data Management. It’s a return to familiar and welcome stomping grounds for Schofield. While joining Fusion5 directly from Datacom Schofield was with Mindfull for the six years prior and instrumental in onboarding many of its largest customers.

Schofield has considerable experience across CPM, Enterprise Data Management, Integration and Reporting, and Tohill says his leadership of the new CPM pillar in New Zealand enables Fusion5 to gain a significant foothold in the sector.

Bringing Mindfull into the fold pushes Fusion5’s portfolio out to over 900 customers and 470 staff across nine offices.